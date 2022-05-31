By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 11:36

Alicante will host a stage of the Xtreme Challenge this weekend. Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE will host a stage of the Xtreme Challenge on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 as thousands of bikers from Spain and across Europe descend upon the city to tackle three different courses.

This year, Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board will host the event, which is also set to be held in Mérida, Madrid and Córdoba.

Alongside the racing, major motorbike brands will also be displaying their new products for bike enthusiasts.

Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sánchez, said: “This event is an opportunity for hundreds of fans from the rest of the country and from other parts of Europe to discover Alicante.

“We find the idea of combining tourism with the love of motorbikes interesting,” she said.

Participants can choose between three different levels: Rookie (350 kilometres); Pro (500 kilometres) and Ultra Xtreme (more than 650 kilometres) and will be able to obtain the routes at the beginning of the event or via the Gas Biker app.

The event takes place in the VB Space hall, at Avenida de Elche, 186.

In related news, Alicante has also announced that it will be deploying the largest beach safety service in the whole of the Valencian Community.

Nearly 100 Local Police officers patrolling the beaches; on foot, on bicycles, and on quads, and with boats and drones available for them all.

