Belgian fugitive arrested in Alicante after abducting his own son

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

The National Police in Alicante has arrested a 50-year-old Belgian fugitive who had abducted his own son.

According to the National Police, a 50-year-old Belgian man who was wanted by the authorities of his country has been arrested in Alicante for an alleged crime of child abduction, having fled with his two-year-old son, of whom he did not have custody, according to larazon.es.

The fugitive, who had problems with his ex-wife over the custody of his son, was supposed to leave his youngest son in the nursery at the beginning of April this year so that his mother would pick him up later. He never did that, instead, he chose to flee the country in his vehicle.

Belgian authorities tracked him down to the city of Antwerp, from where he possibly took a ferry to the Balearic island of Mallorca. After that, his whereabouts were unknown, and a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition was issued, as well as a missing person report for the boy.

Two National Police officers noted his Belgian-plated car in Alicante and pulled him over. After verifying the identity of the driver and seeing that he had a valid mentioned European Arrest Warrant, he was promptly detained.

The boy was travelling in the vehicle with the father, and he has since been admitted to the Alicante Provincial Home waiting to be delivered to his mother, who has legal custody of him.

A sentence of five years in prison could be handed to the detainee for his actions. He has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National High Court. It will be in charge of carrying out the necessary procedures for, where appropriate, execute the extradition order.

