By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 20:08
BREAKING NEWS: London tube Station evacuated after emergency incident.
Bond Street tube station was evacuated earlier this evening, Tuesday, May 31, after a tragic incident occurred. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a person get hit by a train on the Central Line service. Firefighters, paramedics, and police were rushed to the location, according to thesun.co.uk.
As a result, trains running between Leytonstone and White City were suspended while a police investigation was carried out. A knock-on effect also caused severe delays on the remainder of the line.
“Someone has just jumped in front of a Central Line train at Bond Street station (I was sat in the front carriage)”, tweeted @matt_tt_smith a reporter for the Chiswick Calendar newspaper. He continued: “Station has been evacuated and passengers are now being asked to leave the carriage”.
Mr Smith added: “The driver made an announcement and sounded audibly shaken. Had to try three times to speak. Paramedics, police, and fire engines are pouring into Oxford Street & an air ambulance”.
“We were called at 4.19pm to an incident at the station where a person was hit by a train and sadly died at the scene”, commented a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade. “Two fire engines attended from Soho fire station, and the incident was under control by 5.03pm”, they added.
At the time of writing, a tweet from Transport for London (TfL) stated that Bond Street tube station had reopened: “The station is now open. All trains are now stopping normally at the station”.
