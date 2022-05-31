By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 18:44

BREAKING NEWS: Russian airstrike hits chemical plant in Severodonetsk, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian airstrike has reportedly hit a chemical plant in Severodonetsk Ukraine, according to Ukraine Military officials.

On Tuesday, May, 31, a Russian airstrike reportedly hit a chemical plant causing a huge explosion according to the Ukraine Military.

“During an air strike on Severodonetsk, the Russians hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant, – the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai says,” stated one tweet showing images of the airstrike.

⚡️During an air strike on Severodonetsk, the Russians hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant, – the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai says. pic.twitter.com/Rj6MQsFcGe — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

“The Russian army launched an air strike on #Severodonetsk: a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant was hit, said the head of the #Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai. He urged not to come out of hiding,” read another tweet showing different images of the explosion.

The Russian army launched an air strike on #Severodonetsk: a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant was hit, said the head of the #Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai. He urged not to come out of hiding. pic.twitter.com/WReHZySHed — SUSPILNE NEWS 📰 (@suspilne_news) May 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @suspilne_news

“I wish it was a Photoshop-argumented photo. But this is a result of bombing of #Severodonetsk. #UkraineUnderAttaсk #UkraineRussianWar”, read another tweet on the Russian airstrike.

Credit: Twitter @jane_fedotova

There have currently been no reports as to whether there are any casualties.

The news of the Russian airstrike follows reports earlier in the day of Putin’s Russian military reportedly capturing half of the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, according to local military officials.

Oleksandr Stryuk head of the Military Administration of Severodonetsk Ukraine stated:

“The Russian military have seized half of Severodonetsk, with the front line running through the middle of the city.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.