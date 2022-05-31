By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 11:36

BREAKING: Win for Putin as Russian military captures half of Severodonetsk, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Putin’s Russian military has reportedly captured half of the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, according to local military officials.

On Tuesday, May, 31 Oleksandr Stryuk head of the Military Administration of Severodonetsk Ukraine stated:

“The Russian military have seized half of Severodonetsk, with the front line running through the middle of the city.”

According to him, the city is still holding the defence line. At the same time, Russian troops have occupied half of Severodonetsk, as reported by Focus UA.

“Unfortunately, the front line has divided the city in half. But the city is still being defended, the city is still Ukrainian. Our soldiers are holding the defensive line and we hope that in the near future they will drive the orcs out of there,” stated Stryuk.

Now in Severodonetsk the population of 100,000 has been reduced to 12,000 with about 1,500 thousand residents of the city dying as a result of the Russian shelling according to Stryuk.

However, Stryuk also stated that the evacuation from Severodonetsk has been halted, urging locals not to leave their shelters, reporting that there is currently no communication and no electricity in the settlement. with the number of casualties increasing by the hour.

The news of Putin’s army capturing half of Ukraine’s Severodonetsk comes after several blows to the Russian military, when on Monday May, 30, it was reported that a Russian Mi-35MS helicopter was shot down by the Ukrainian military.

