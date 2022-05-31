British Benevolent Fund raises awareness in Marbella at stunning event

By Laura Kemp • 31 May 2022 • 8:00
The event was held by Lynda Woodin, the British Benevolent Fund’s Marbella coordinator, and Jenny Carter, coordinator in Fuengirola and former coordinator in Madrid. The event featured a stunning three-course meal and a fantastic performance from the Columbia Kingsmen, an all-male a cappella group hailing from Columbia University in the City of New York.
The British Benevolent Fund (BFF) of Madrid is one of the oldest English-speaking charities in Spain, providing British citizens across Spain assistance through partner organisations such as Age Concern and the British consulate. The BFF helps those who have exhausted all other means to get help, whether from family, friends or the state, with repatriation and has also helped people suffering from Alzheimer’s, mental health issues, cancer and more.
Lynda Woodin said: “We have seen a rise in people needing help, particularly after Brexit. This was the first event the BFF has held in Marbella and we are hoping to raise awareness about the charity on the Costa del Sol.”
“We are very lucky to have Jenny Carter here to help, she is a driving force of the charity and we have come together to launch the BFF in Marbella and the surrounding areas.”
Jenny Carter said: “I have moved back to the coast after 14 years in Madrid and we hope to hold many more events to raise money and awareness to the public. We work closely with various consulates in Spain to help British citizens as well as over 30 partner charities to provide financial support and assistance to British nationals who find themselves in distress in Spain.”
Pamela Convoy, who runs the Tavern in Marbella old town, said of the event: “The Columbia Kingsmen are fantastic. It’s been a great event to raise awareness and donations, and Divot has done a lovely job with the food.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.