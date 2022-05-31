British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 10:35

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, May 31, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that Russia’s capture of Lyman supports its operational main effort, which “likely remains the encirclement of Sieverodonetsk and the closure of the pocket around Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast.”

“Heavy shelling continues, while street fighting is likely taking place on the outskirts of Sieverodonetsk town,” the update read.

“Elements of Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces are likely leading the most successful axis in the sector, supported by the Central Grouping of Forces attacking from the North. Progress has been slow but gains are being held.

“Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control. Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory.

It added: “Russia’s political goal is likely to occupy the full territory of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

“To achieve this, Russia will need to secure further challenging operational objectives beyond Sieverodonetsk, including the key city of Kramatorsk and the M04 Dnipro-Donetsk main road.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted on Tuesday, May 31 that “in the Sievierodonetsk direction, it is conducting assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka, and hostilities continue.”

During their daily update, they also said: “In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is firing units of our troops with mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers along the line of contact.

“The main efforts are focused on establishing control over the city of Sievierodonetsk. Actively uses means of electronic warfare.”

