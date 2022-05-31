By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 12:57

Business boom in Elche as figures reveal remarkable growth in Q1, 2022. Image: AytoElche

THE mayor of Elche, Carlos González, announced that there has been a remarkable growth in the number of businesses launched in the municipality in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Social Security Statistics from the GVA, there are 11 per cent more companies in Elche than before the Covid 19 crisis.

As noted by González, this has occurred alongside the growth of permanent contracts and the number of Social Security registrations – which is at the highest in history.

González stated that there are 7,327 companies in Elche corresponding to the first quarter of 2022, compared to 6,626 in the same period of 2020, before the start of the crisis generated by the pandemic.

“This means that, at the moment, there are 11 per cent more companies in Elche than before the crisis in 2020, which is a really positive figure and shows that there is a recovery in Elche after two really complicated years”.

By sectors, Elche currently has a total of 211 companies belonging to the agricultural sector, 719 dedicated to construction, 1,028 to industry and 5,369 to the service sector, which was one of the sectors most affected by the restrictions arising from the pandemic.

