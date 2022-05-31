By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 14:25

Business owners demand water and communications from Andalusian candidates Credit: Creative Commons

On Tuesday, May, 31, Almeria employers’ association reported that it presented the document “Business Priorities and Proposals for the Province of Almeria before 19-J”, which includes a series of proposals that it considers essential to boost the economic and social development of the province of Almeria, to attract investment and generate employment, as reported by Viva Almeria.

The President of Asempal, José Cano García, affirms that the objective is to transmit to those who will have the responsibility of governing the “needs of companies so that they can carry out their activity within a framework of political and institutional stability and legal security”.

During the presentation, the president of Asempal, José Cano, highlighted the increase in public investment and the opportunity of the “Next Generation” funds to provide our province with the investment in water and communications infrastructures that would enable the competitiveness of all the productive sectors of the economy to be improved.

As far as water is concerned, they call for the integration and availability of all resources; speed in administrative procedures; the incorporation of renewable energies to reduce the energy cost of water production; the construction of reservoirs, tanks, stockpiles or channelling to store and prevent water loss; and the renovation and maintenance of canals, irrigation channels, constructions and irrigation networks.

No less important for the businessmen is the acceleration of the execution of the Mediterranean Corridor “before any Government in Spain”, and that there is coordination between administrations to speed up the integration of the high speed in Almería capital and the connection with the port, as well as that the investments in the Dry Port of Níjar and the support to the logistics Platform of Pulpí are guaranteed.

