By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 16:18
China sparks controversy after calling for UN investigation into US shootings
Credit: Creative Commons
The Global Times, an English language newspaper in China, made the suggestion on Tuesday, May, 31, a day after Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called for the UN investigation on mass shootings in the US at a regular briefing in Beijing.
“The US system is equally incapable, or lacks interest, motivation, and courage, to address these problems thoroughly,” stated the paper, adding that US domestic issues have “intensified its external aggression.”
China intensified its criticism of the US’s human rights record following the recent shootings seen in Buffalo, New York, and a school in Texas.
The shooting at Texas on Tuesday, May 24, was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history , after 18-year-old Salvador Romas went to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 21 people, including 19 children.
China’s accusations come at a controversial time for the nation, following an escalation seen between the nation and Taiwan, with Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, reporting the biggest incursion seen in 2022 on Monday, May, 30, one of many made by the Chinese warplanes in a string of multiple incursions spanning over the month of May.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
