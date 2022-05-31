By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 May 2022 • 13:04

Costa Blanca North celebrates the Platinum Jubilee Image Facebook

Residents across the Northern Costa Blanca are once again rolling out the bunting, the sandwiches, the cakes and the drinks as they get set to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

For most this year’s celebrations are more about small street parties and gatherings at home, with fewer organisations and restaurants having planned events.

But there are still many that have organised lunches and entertainment, either on Friday or over the weekend.

These include Calpe where there is a community event at the Tennis Club with two tribute acts and in Orba, the Citrus Bar is offering bottomless fizz.

In Benissa, the Hill Top is holding a celebration with proceeds going to the Akira charity and in Altea, the Daydreams Café is rolling out the cucumber sandwiches.

Pedregeur sees the opening of the Black Flame with afternoon cream tea, evening BBQ and music with Joe Wilkinson.

