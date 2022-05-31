By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 May 2022 • 13:04
Costa Blanca North celebrates the Platinum Jubilee
Image Facebook
For most this year’s celebrations are more about small street parties and gatherings at home, with fewer organisations and restaurants having planned events.
But there are still many that have organised lunches and entertainment, either on Friday or over the weekend.
These include Calpe where there is a community event at the Tennis Club with two tribute acts and in Orba, the Citrus Bar is offering bottomless fizz.
In Benissa, the Hill Top is holding a celebration with proceeds going to the Akira charity and in Altea, the Daydreams Café is rolling out the cucumber sandwiches.
Pedregeur sees the opening of the Black Flame with afternoon cream tea, evening BBQ and music with Joe Wilkinson.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.