Costa Blanca’s Gran Alacant gearing up for The Queen’s platinum jubilee

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 11:06

Image: EWN

BRITISH ex-pats within the large international community of Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant are gearing up to celebrate The Queen’s platinum jubilee this weekend.

Alongside a number of street parties planned by UK ex-pats settled in the Alicante town of Gran Alacant – which was recently graced by A Place in the Sun host Leah Charles-King, British bar owners will also mark this magnificent occasion with their own celebrations.

Bars such as Zest, Dunbars and The Pub in Masa Square are all planning to celebrate the Monarchs milestone.

Dunbars have organised a Jubilee Jamboree Street Party on Saturday, June 4, which starts at 2 pm with a red, white and blue theme and a late-night disco for patriotic partyers.

While The Pub will mark the occasion with a street party on Saturday, June 4.

Zest has planned a four-day celebration consisting of a red, white and blue quiz night on Thursday, June 2, a Dancing Queen Platinum Party on Friday, June 3, screenings of the celebrations from back in blighty on Saturday, June 4 and all wrapped up with proper British tea party on Sunday, June 5.

