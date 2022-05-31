Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, May 31, show the incidence rate is still dropping

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 16:44

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The latest Covid numbers in Spain released by the Ministry of Health show that the incidence rate is still falling among over-60s.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid number in Spain today, Tuesday, May 31, with data provided by the autonomous communities. It shows that another 33,992 new cases of coronavirus have been added to the last report from Friday, May 27.

Of this total, 17,653 infections have occurred in people over 60 years of age, which brings the total number of cases in Spain to 12,360,256. since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

Today’s report indicates that the current average incidence rate of infections in the last 14 days has dropped by 65 points in people over 60 years of age. It now stands at 663.22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 728.22 reported last Friday. In the past two weeks, a total of 81,696 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 152 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered in Spain, of which 199 have been recorded in the last week. This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Spain to 106,493 people.

Currently, there are 6,817 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 7,364 one week ago, with 355 in an ICU (364 last Tuesday).

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.53 per cent, compared to 5.94 per cent last Tuesday, May 24, while in the ICUs it stands at 3.98 per cent, compared to 4.07 per cent a week ago.

