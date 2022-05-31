By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 15:00

Eleven companies bid for the landscaping and improvement of the surroundings of the Cerro de San Cristóbal. Credit: Google Maps

Eleven bids have been registered by Almeria City Council, through the Municipal Urban Planning Management, in the open tendering procedure for the execution of the urbanisation and landscape improvement works of the surroundings and slopes of the Cerro de San Cristobal, an action which has a planned investment of 3.5 million euros, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

This is one of the initiatives subsidised within the call for ‘Aid to municipalities for the implementation of low-emission zones and digital and sustainable transformation of urban transport’, to which the City Council has applied, within the framework of the ‘Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan financed with Next Generation Funds’.

The eleven competing bids will now be analysed by the contracting board, which is expected to start next week, and the award proposal will be submitted to the competent body (Governing Board).

In this context, the municipal forecast is that the works “can begin this summer”, said the councillor for Urban Planning and Infrastructures, Ana Martínez Labella.

The intervention in the area will improve accessibility conditions to the monument, with walkable paths, the recovery of pedestrian paths, the creation of viewpoints around the new road routes, the extension of the current asphalted road and the creation of a new parking area with 27 spaces, two of which are designed for vehicles for people with disabilities.

