By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 17:24

Fire station in Pilar de la Horadada granted summer extension. Image: AytoPilardelaHoradada

THE Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante has agreed to extend the summer opening hours of the fire station in Pilar de la Horadada.

Pilar de la Horadada’s Councillor for Public Safety said that normally the fire station would be “open from July 15 to September 15, but for summer 2022 they will be open from July 1 to September 30″.

Marina Sáez thanked the President of the Consortium, Javier Sendra, for offering Pilar de la Horadada the extra time.

Marina Sáez said that Pilar de la Horadada has “the largest forest territory between Pinar de Campoverde, Pinar de la Perdiz and Sierra Escalona in the municipality of the Vega Baja” and as such, the presence of the Fire Department during the three strongest months of the summer “is an essential and very necessary service”.

The service will be provided for 12 hours a day, from 10 am to 10 pm, and will consist of a corporal and three firefighters with a heavy pump vehicle and fire engine.

The Town Hall is also providing a fire engine with a capacity of 3,000 litres.

