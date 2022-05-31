By Guest Writer • 31 May 2022 • 12:22

FORMER wife of Qatari Royal found dead in Marbella.

Kasia Gallanio was discovered dead in her Marbella house on Sunday, May 29 according to reports in French newspaper Le Parisien.

Born in the USA, she was the third wife of Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, a member of the Qatari Royal Family who relocated to Paris in 1992 after being implicated in a possible plot to overthrow the then Emir.

The couple met in Paris and despite an almost 30-year age difference they married and had three children but there was considerable controversy after she accused her husband of improperly touching one of the daughters.

Once divorced, she lost custody of the children, allegedly due to heavy drinking and moved to Marbella although prior to this she was instrumental in discovering fraudulent activity in her husband’s Barclay’s Bank account in Marbella which led to a €50 million law suit.

The relationship between the couple continued to be tempestuous following the divorce and according to Le Parisien and other sources when the older children went to spend some time with their mother in Marbella, he was so upset he wouldn’t let them return to his luxurious house in Paris.

There is a suggestion that Kasia Gallanio was suffering from mental health difficulties and that her untimely death could be the result of a drug overdose, but this will not be known until an autopsy is completed.

