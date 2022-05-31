Generali Malaga Marathon 2022 presented at the the Pompidou Centre

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 19:42

Image of the presentation of the Generali Malaga Marathon 2022. Credit: [email protected]

The Pompidou Centre was the location for the presentation of this year’s Generali Malaga Marathon.

This Tuesday, May 31, the 12th edition of the Malaga Marathon 2022 has been officially presented. It will be sponsored by Generali, whose name subsequently goes to the event. December 11 is the date for this year’s race, which has established itself as one of the most popular in Spain. Since 2018, Malaga’s event has also included a half-marathon.

Today’s presentation of the Generali Marathon of Malaga was made in one of the most iconic places in the city, the Pompidou Centre. Different authorities and personalities linked to this race were in attendance, including the city’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre.

Registration for the event has been open since last December and reportedly continues at a good pace. The current price is set at €55 euros for the marathon, and €30 for the half marathon.

Records were set in the previous edition, where not only the winner, but four runners managed complete the 42km and 195 metres in under two hours and ten minutes. Mark Korir was victorious with a spectacular time of 2:07:39, lowering the previous record of the race by almost two and a half minutes.

In the women’s race, rookie Tseginesh Mekonnin Legesse broke the previous record and became the first woman to break the barrier of 2 hours and 25 minutes in Malaga, recording a time of 2:24:50.

___________________________________________________________

