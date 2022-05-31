By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 15:09

Kevin Spacey agrees to 'voluntarily appear' in UK court over sexual assault charges. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Kevin Spacey faces four sexual assault charges against three men. The actor has vowed to “prove his innocence” in a British court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has also authorised a charge against the 62-year-old for engaging in sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008 and in Gloucestershire in April 2013 and, because he is not in the country, Kevin Spacey has not been formally charged, accoriding to Birmingham Live.

A spokesman for the House of Cards actor said: “I greatly appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which it carefully reminds the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and until proven otherwise.”

“While I am disappointed by his decision to proceed, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as possible and defend myself against these allegations, which I believe will prove my innocence.”

CPS Special Crimes Division chief Rosemary Ainslie said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against 62-year-old Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He also charged one man with penetrative sex. Alleged activity without consent.”

“The allegations follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to fair trial.”

