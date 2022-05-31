Malaga province receives seven blue flags for its beaches

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 3:54

Image of Teresa Porras being awarded the blue flag. Credit: [email protected]

Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Beaches, has received the seven blue flags awarded to Malaga province.

This Monday, May 30, Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Beaches, received the distinctions awarded to the beaches of the capital. She collected seven blue flags (Bandera Azul), and a special mention of ‘Inclusive beaches for all people’, during an act held in the Cadiz municipality of Chipiona.

Blue flags are granted by Adeac, the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education. For 2022, the beaches of Caleta, El Dedo, El Palo, Malagueta, Misericordia, Pedregalejo, and San Andres have once again been distinguished with the blue flag.

The special mention of ‘Inclusive beaches for all people’ carries an Adeac recognition diploma, a training activity for lifeguards and municipal technicians by the ONCE Foundation, and a set of flags from ColorADD in Portugal.

As specified on the website http://www.banderaazul.org, the criteria for obtaining a blue flag are reviewed and agreed upon annually at an international level by the National Operators.

Each blue flag beach must meet certain criteria which are divided into four blocks. Specifically, Environmental Information and Education, since there must be panels placed on Blue Flag beaches with information on the beach. This must display coastal ecosystems, and, where appropriate, information on nearby protected natural spaces, together with a code of conduct for these spaces.

The municipality must organise at least five environmental education activities per year. On a voluntary and complementary basis, Bandera Azul promotes and coordinates Senderos Azules, and Centros Azules.

In accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Directive, water quality must be specified. This is to prove that the quality of bathing water on the beach, during the previous bathing season, was excellent in all its sampling points.

A number of periodic water samples must be taken officially to determine this quality. Additionally, it must comply with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

Beach must also comply with environmental legislation, especially the Coastal Law. They have to be clean and have adequate waste management, including the selective collection of containers, paper, glass, etc. The beach must have public toilets. Urban beaches and/or at least one of the Blue Flag beaches in the municipality must have one adapted for people with disabilities.

Finally, the beaches must have easy and safe access. In addition, urban beaches must be accessible to people with disabilities. There must be a first aid team present, as well as an adequate human team and lifeguard materials.

___________________________________________________________

