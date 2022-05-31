Man arrested in San Vicente for offering money to young girls in exchange for lewd acts

By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 17:15

Man arrested in San Vicent for offering money to young girls in exchange for lewd acts. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Guardia Civil agents have arrested a 35-year-old man in Alicante for offering money to several underage girls for obvious sexual purposes

The man allegedly offered several €50 notes to the young girls and suggested they accompany him to his house.

According to Las Provinciales, the 35-year-old Spanish national has previous records for similar acts.

Fortunately, the girls realising the seriousness of the situation showed their rejection and quickened their pace towards a more crowded place, thus managing to dissuade the man, who quickly then disappeared.

The Guardia Civil of San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, received their first complaint in mid-April. The two young girls claim they were out walking early in the evening when they were accosted.

The Guardia Civil then began investigations to locate the perpetrator when, a few days later, they received another complaint.

The complaint occurred in another town in the Alicante region, Comarca de l’Alacanti, when the man also offered €50 notes in exchange for an underage girl allowing him to touch her.

The information provided by the victims has led the Guardia Civil to locate the alleged perpetrator and they confirmed that they had arrested a 35-year-old man in relation to these allegations.

The Guardia Civil is not ruling out new victims coming forward who haven’t been able to file a report as yet.

