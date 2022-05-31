By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 11:18
Number of "Clink Kitchens" quadruples in government attempt to reduce reoffending
Credit: Creative Commons
The milestone of the Clink Kitchens scheme was celebrated by the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, at a Platinum Jubilee-themed afternoon tea hosted by serving prisoners on the cooking scheme.
One of the newest Clink Kitchens located at HMP Exeter hosted the event.
On May, 31, 2022, the Deputy Prime Minister stated:
“Schemes like The Clink are training thousands of prisoners in catering and hospitality – to give them the skills to find work, and turn their back on crime.”
“I’ve quadrupled the number of Clink Kitchens operating out of our prisons – which is helping offenders stay on the straight and narrow, and keeping our streets safer.”
He also announced plans to double the number of kitchens by the end of next year, leading to thousands of prisoners being employed immediately after release.
The statistics have reportedly shown that 32 per cent of prisoners who underwent the scheme have been less likely to go on to reoffend.
Yvonne Thomas, the Clink Charity’s Chief Executive, stated:
“The Clink Charity, with the support of our charitable funders and HMPPS, is now providing over 400 training places in prisons, a number that is rising each month as we open in more prison kitchens.”
“We will continue to help people in prison through training qualified hospitality staff, and through intensive support after their release.”
“We are grateful to our donors, the employers we work with and to the Ministry of Justice for their continued support.”
