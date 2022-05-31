By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 13:51

One dead and another injured when a car falls down ravine. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The traffic accident occurred on the A-4152 road in Alfarnatejo, Malaga, late Monday evening, May 30

An 82-year-old man died and another man aged 80 has been injured when a car fell into a ravine in the town of Alfarnatejo Malaga, according to Axarquiaplus.

At 8:20.pm last night, the emergency services were called to an accident. When they arrived at the scene they could only certify the death of the 82-year-old occupant. The condition of the 80-year-old is unknown.

Alfarnatejo is a town and municipality in the province of Malaga, part of the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain.

Alfarnatejo is one of the seven towns that form the so called Ruta del Aceite y Los Montes, and is also popularly known as “the Southern Pyrenees”. This is because the peaks in its surrounding areas, such as the Doña Ana, the Alto de Fraile and the Tajo de Gomer, are some of the most breathtaking of the province.

It has about 400 residents.

The village is very small and Calle Real is the main street that runs through and which widens at one point to form a ‘square’ with a town hall shop and a cafe bar.

