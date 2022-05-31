Provisional prison for man who allegedly beat a neighbour to death in Malaga’s Almachar

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 5:10

Image of Guardia Civil vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A man who allegedly beat his neighbour to death in the Malaga town of Almachar has been given provisional prison.

As reported this Monday, May 30, by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), a 34-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly beating a neighbour to death, has been sentenced to provisional prison, according to 101tv.es.

This decision was handed down by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No5 of the Malaga town of Velez-Malaga. The detainee was refused bail, and is being investigated for the crime of murder.

The incident in question occurred last Saturday, May 28, at around 7:05pm, in the Malaga municipality of Almachar. 112 Emergencies Andalucia received a call from the detainee informing them of a man injured by an attack, apparently with a stick, in the Lomas de Cutar area.

According to other sources, it is believed that the two neighbours had argued over some land boundaries and, later, the attack took place. It resulted in the death of a 76-year-old man, who the same sources claim was from a blow in his neck from a blunt object.

The detainee was arrested at the scene by Guardia Civil officers who had been deployed to the incident by the 112 emergency services.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.