By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 19:51

Region of Murcia experiences increase in organ donations in Q1, 2022. Image: National Cancer Institute/ Unsplash

THE Region of Murcia continued to improve its donation rates, with 29 multi-organ removals in the first five months of the year , according to recent data.

The figure represented three more organ donations than in the same period last year, which made it possible to carry out a total of 126 organ and tissue transplants in the different hospitals in the Region of Murcia, 22 more than in 2021.

The Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital continued to be the leading hospital in Spain in terms of obtaining donors, with a total of 66 in 2021.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 31, the Regional Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, said: “On Wednesday, June 1, we are celebrating National Organ Donor Day in tribute to all the families who generously donated the organs of a loved one after their death to give life to other sick people.”

Regional organ donation activity was the third highest in the country in 2021, at 52.3 per million inhabitants, 12 points above the national average. In 2020, this figure stood at 51 donors per million, reaching 79 in total.

“I want to thank the solidarity of the people of Murcia, which has allowed the Region to record these excellent rates,” José Pedreño said.