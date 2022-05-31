By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 19:51
Region of Murcia experiences increase in organ donations in Q1, 2022. Image: National Cancer Institute/ Unsplash
The figure represented three more organ donations than in the same period last year, which made it possible to carry out a total of 126 organ and tissue transplants in the different hospitals in the Region of Murcia, 22 more than in 2021.
The Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital continued to be the leading hospital in Spain in terms of obtaining donors, with a total of 66 in 2021.
Speaking on Tuesday, May 31, the Regional Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, said: “On Wednesday, June 1, we are celebrating National Organ Donor Day in tribute to all the families who generously donated the organs of a loved one after their death to give life to other sick people.”
Regional organ donation activity was the third highest in the country in 2021, at 52.3 per million inhabitants, 12 points above the national average. In 2020, this figure stood at 51 donors per million, reaching 79 in total.
“I want to thank the solidarity of the people of Murcia, which has allowed the Region to record these excellent rates,” José Pedreño said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.