By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 10:19
Ukraine kills hundreds more as Russian combat losses revealed as of May 31. Image: Ukraine MoD
In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 150 more soldiers from Russia. This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 30,500.
Another 20 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, May 30, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.
Nine more tanks were also destroyed as well as seventeen more vehicles and fuel tanks.
The data revealed that two cruise missiles were also destroyed as well as eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, May 30 in the Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhya regions.
A detailed breakdown of the 97th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 20 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3302 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of nine more tanks means that Russia has lost 1358 in total.
Russian forces have also lost a total of 515 UAVs following the destruction of eight more.
