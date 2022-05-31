By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 14:33

Russian oil imports, EU agrees on partial ban. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 de

European Council chief, Charles Michel, has said “the European Union has agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports”

In a Tweet on Monday evening, May 30 he said “Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.”

Michel’s Tweet followed an extraordinary European Council summit, attended by EU leaders in Brussels on Monday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, according to CNN Business.

“This sanctions package includes other hard-hitting measures: de-Swifting the largest Russian bank Sberbank, banning 3 more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctioning individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine,” Charles Michel added.

The leaders of the European Council have confiirmed that the EU agreed to ban 90 percent of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission said in a press conference, “Russian oil delivered by tankers would be banned, while an exemption will be made for the southern segment of the Druzhba pipeline”

“The northern segment of the pipeline serves Poland and Germany — who have agreed to the embargo. The southern part goes to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic.”

She also confirmed an exemption will be made for the southern segment, which accounts for 10% of imports on Russian oil.

“As we have a clear political statement by Poland and Germany that they will wind down Russian oil, until the end of the year. We have covered overall 90 percent of Russian oil being wound down during this time frame.”

“Leftover is the roundabout 10 or 11 percent that is covered by the southern Druzhba. We have agreed for the moment being for an exemption,” Ursula von der Leyen confirmed.

