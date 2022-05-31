Generalitat Valenciana denies Spain’s Official School of Languages in Santa Pola

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 15:51

Spain’s Official School of Languages denied in Santa Pola. Image: Institut Cap de l'Aljub/ Facebook

A NEW branch of Spain’s Official School of Languages (EOI) has been denied for Santa Pola by the Generalitat Valenciana.

Santa Pola Mayoress Loreto Serrano said: “We are very disappointed because the Generalitat has confirmed that they are not going to approve the section for Santa Pola next year.

“They have not given us any technical arguments and we understand that it is a political decision that directly affects almost a hundred Santa Pola residents who regularly attend the EOI, but who have to travel to Elche”.

“She continued: “We are going to continue working because our objective is clear.

“Santa Pola needs a section of the EOI and we also meet all the technical parameters to make it happen.

“We will continue to propose and demand that the rights of the people of Santa Pola are satisfied.”

EOIs are a nationwide network of publicly funded language schools in Spain that are found in most substantial towns and dedicated to the specialised teaching of modern languages, not just Spanish as a second or foreign language but any modern language for which there is significant demand.

