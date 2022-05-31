By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 15:31

Spain to force call centres to attend customers within three minutes. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The Spanish government has approved a draft bill designed to improve companies’ customer service, Minister Alberto Garzon told a news conference on Tuesday, May 31

Spain’s Consumer Rights Minister has confirmed he “wants to reduce waiting time on the telephone line to three minutes,” according to US News.

“The draft bill also gives consumers the right to be attended to by a person, and not a chatbot, and will force utilities to respond to client complaints within two hours,” said the minister.

“The practically infinite waiting times are over,” he added.

Alberto Garzon, was born in Logrono in 1985 and moved to Marchena in Seville when he was three.

He has a degree in Economics from the University of Malaga and a master’s degree in International Economics and Development from the Complutense University of Madrid.

After working as a researcher at several universities, in 2011 he was elected to Congress for the Malaga constituency. He was returned again in the 2015 election, in which he ran as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government for the United Left, and also in the 2016 and 2019 elections.

During all these years he has been the spokesperson for economic affairs in the different committees and plenary sessions of the Congress, including the investigation committees on the economic crisis.

