By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 18:19

Spain's Guardia Civil create Camino de Santiago stamp for pilgrim credentials Credit: Creative Commons

The new Camino de Santiago stamp was unveiled on April, 26, on the occasion of the visit of HM the King to the Civil Guard post in Sarria, Lugo, Spain.

The Camino de Santiago stamp will be stamped on the pilgrims’ credentials as they pass through certain localities on the Camino with Guardia Civil barracks, as well as in the Mobile Offices of Attention to Pilgrims (OMAP), as reported in an official press release on Tuesday, May, 31.

The Guardia Civil, as the main public security force in the nearly 4,000 kilometres of the Camino de Santiago, has created the institutional seal for stamping on the credential of passage that pilgrims carry in order to obtain ‘the Compostela’ (accreditation of the pilgrimage to the tomb of the apostle Santiago), once completing the necessary stages.

The Guardia Civil stamp will be available in certain towns along the different routes of the Pilgrim’s Way in the provinces of Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa, Navarra, Huesca, La Rioja, Cantabria, Asturias, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, León, Burgos, Soria and Palencia, as well as on board the Mobile Offices of Attention to Pilgrims (OMAP).

The news of the new stamp comes shortly after the world famous pilgrimage the Camino de Santiago shattered historic records with over 20,700 walkers completing the famous pilgrimage as of April 2022.

