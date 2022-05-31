By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 17:56
Spain's Socialist Party PSOE launches proposal to legalise therapeutic cannabis by prescription
Credit: Creative Commons
PSOE’s proposal to legalise therapeutic cannabis in Spain, would only legalise drugs prepared in hospital pharmacies, for ‘indirect’ consumption (never in the form of buds, but in standardised preparations or magistral formulas), prescribed by a doctor working in the public health system and only available to a list of consumers to be drawn up by each autonomous community, as reported by 20minutos.
Once all the opinions have been gathered, on 23 June, Spain’s cannabis proposal will be put to a vote in the Congressional Health Committee. The ultimate aim is for it to arrive as a bill in the Lower House after the summer.
Thus, according to the document on Spain’s cannabis proposal the Socialists base their initiative on five main points:
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
