By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 17:56

Spain's Socialist Party PSOE launches proposal to legalise therapeutic cannabis by prescription Credit: Creative Commons

Spain’s PSOE’S cannabis proposal will be open until 10 June for other parties to make their contributions. Before that, this Thursday, it will be put on the table at the last meeting of the Subcommittee, which is attended by pro-legalisation associations.

PSOE’s proposal to legalise therapeutic cannabis in Spain, would only legalise drugs prepared in hospital pharmacies, for ‘indirect’ consumption (never in the form of buds, but in standardised preparations or magistral formulas), prescribed by a doctor working in the public health system and only available to a list of consumers to be drawn up by each autonomous community, as reported by 20minutos.

Once all the opinions have been gathered, on 23 June, Spain’s cannabis proposal will be put to a vote in the Congressional Health Committee. The ultimate aim is for it to arrive as a bill in the Lower House after the summer.

Thus, according to the document on Spain’s cannabis proposal the Socialists base their initiative on five main points:

Guaranteeing the availability of cannabis-derived medicines;

Giving an essential role to the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS);

The public service and hospitals (not community pharmacies) as the executing arm;

Avoiding “greater availability of cannabis outside the clinical context”;

Evaluating the programme “annually” to adjust possible changes.

