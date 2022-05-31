By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 19:33

Spanish airline Iberia sees biggest airline value increase worldwide in 2022 Credit: Creative Commons

Iberia is the airline that has seen the greatest increase in brand value worldwide in 2022, with a growth of 37.6 per cent i.e. an increase of €211 million compared to 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance report, which analysed the 50 most valuable and strongest airline sector brands in the world.

The study highlighted that the Spanish airline Iberia has achieved this growth by adapting quickly to the disruption of Covid-19. In addition, it is also creating a new strategic partnership with Cepsa with the aim of decarbonising air travel and offering sustainable fuel for air travel.

In the global ranking, Iberia is in 31st place, having climbed three positions this year, while Vueling, the other Spanish brand in the ranking, is in last place, increasing its value by 0.6 per cent after its fall in 2021.

Pilar Alonso Ulloa, Brand Finance’s Director of Valuation for Spain and Latin America stated:

“With M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) processes in the aviation industry, there are fewer and fewer players, but they are bigger and bigger.”

“The objective is to seek volume and synergies with the integration of companies, and strategic decisions must be taken, such as whether or not to continue with the brands that are integrated in these M&A processes”.

There are only three brands in the ranking that have already recovered the value they had before the pandemic. Iberia is one of the exceptions, increasing its value by 3 per cent, along with Singapore Airlines and Indigo, which are up 11 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

Vueling, meanwhile, although already reporting upward results, has some way to go, as it still has a brand value 31.5 per cent lower than what it had in 2020.

