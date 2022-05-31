By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 13:23
Spanish supermarket consum cuts working week by one day in 100 supermarkets
Credit: Twitter @Consum
According to a press release, Spanish supermarket Consum has reduced the working week in supermarkets by one day and has extended this measure to 100 more shops, in addition to the 100 it already implemented in October 2021.
The 5-day working week will benefit 95 per cent of Consum staff, who will work a maximum of 37.5 hours a week, but will not affect the commercial timetable, which will remain the same. In addition, all supermarket workers will have a long weekend (Saturday and Sunday) every 5 weeks.
With the 5-day working week, Consum continues to improve the working conditions of its staff, supporting the reconciliation of work and family life, a fact that reinforces its commitment to generate stable and quality employment.
This measure also improves customer service, as being able to better reconcile work and family life improves productivity and job satisfaction. Consum currently has more than 18,200 workers, 73 per cent of whom are women.
Consum has been implementing work-life balance measures for its workers since it was founded as a workers’ cooperative, following its Work-Life Balance and Equality Plan, where people are at the centre of all its actions, as part of its cooperative nature.
In 2021, Consum invested €28.3 million in work-life balance measures, 25 per cent more than in the previous year.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
