By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 13:27

'Tamagotchi-like virtual children' could solve the world's population problem. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The development of computer-generated babies could be ‘one of mankind’s most important technological breakthroughs, accordingly to the Daily Mail

The overpopulation crisis could be solved within 50 years, thanks to the evolution of “virtual children”, said Catriona Campbell.

Catriona Campbell is one of the UK’s leading authorities in artificial intelligence (AI) and a former British civil servant and diplomat.

“Computer-generated babies that cost just £20-a-month are likely to become commonplace by the early-2070s” she said.

“We’re already well on our way to creating the Tamagotchi Generation which, for all intents and purposes, will be ‘real’ to their ‘parents’.”

“On the basis that consumer demand is there, which I think it will be, AI children will become widely available for a relatively small monthly fee”

Catriona added: “Virtual children may seem like a giant leap from where we are now, but within 50 years technology will have advanced to such an extent that babies, which exist in the metaverse are indistinct from those in the real world.”

“As the metaverse evolves, I can see virtual children becoming an accepted and fully embraced part of society in much of the developed world.”

“Based on studies into why couples choose to remain childless, I think it would be reasonable to expect as many as 20% of people choosing to have an AI baby over a real one.”

Catriona said the babies will be the start of a “fully digital demographic” that could be “one of mankind’s most important technological breakthroughs since the advent of the Bronze Age”.

