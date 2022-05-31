By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 12:10

TOMORROW to see Saharan dust in the mediterranean area says AEMET Credit: Twitter @Dust_Barcelona

According to the State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET), there is a probability of Saharan dust hitting the mediterranean area on Wednesday, June, 1.

AEMET took to twitter to issue a warning of the Saharan Desert dust expected to hit the Spain tomorrow stating:

“Chance of dust in suspension in the Mediterranean area for the 1st of June #PolvodelSahara

more information 👇,” retweeting a previous tweet by Barcelona Dust that read: “Saharan dust spreading over western and central Mediterranean. Also, intense SDS activity in Mauritania”

Probabilidad de polvo en suspensión en el área mediterránea para el día 1 de junio #PolvodelSahara

más información en 👇https://t.co/AbMPSWgeZV https://t.co/4jEUZNAaF3 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

According to its official website, the WMO Barcelona Dust Regional Center “coordinates the research activities and operations of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Sand and Dust Storms Warning Advisory and Assessment System (SDS-WAS) in Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.”

“It provides access to available dust products, both forecasts and observations, as well as, to related information on advances on the mineral dust research and their impacts and related events.”

AEMET’s weather forecast for Wednesday, June, 1 stated:

A squall to the west of Portugal will affect a large part of the northwest third of the peninsula, with cloudy skies, showers and occasional thunderstorms in general.

They may be locally heavy and persistent on the north coast of Galicia, as well as in mountainous areas of Galicia and Asturias, mainly during the afternoon.

Some intensity is also possible around the western Cantabrian mountain range. Cloudy intervals and cloudy evolution with the possibility of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the mountain ranges of the eastern third of the peninsula.

A few clouds expected in the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although with intervals of low clouds in western Andalusia, Levante coast and Catalonia and in the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals, with showers likely in the islands of greater relief.

Chance of dust in suspension in the Mediterranean area.

Daytime temperatures will rise in the Cantabrian Sea, the eastern half of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. They will tend to fall in the western third. Temperatures may exceed 34/36 degrees in the Ebro valley, inland southeast and Majorca.

Minimum temperatures, rising. Little change or slight decreases in the Canary Islands.

Winds from the south and southeast on the coast of Galicia and the Balearic Islands, from the east on the Cantabrian coast, from the southwest on the Atlantic coast and the Strait, from the southeast in the Ebro valley, and of variable direction with a predominance of south in the rest.

In the Canary Islands, from the west and northwest in the western islands.

The news of the saharan dust comes after a large part of the Peninsula last seeing Saharan dust arriving on Friday, May, 20.

