By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 17:41
Torrevieja beach set for new sand after being destroyed during recent bad weather. Image: AytoTorrevieja
Following the various damages caused to the coastline of the province of Alicante, Torrevieja city council called for immediate action after deeming it ‘extremely necessary’ so an executive order for works was passed on April 11.
As a result, around 2,500 tonnes of sand will be transported to Los Locos beach in lorries, deposited, spread and levelled out.
The city council noted that the new sand will have the same physical and chemical characteristics as the current sand, which was topped up previously in 2019.
Worryingly, Spain is expected to experience unstable weather this week due to an Atlantic front, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency.
AEMET warned of an Atlantic front with a storm approaching Spain on Monday, May 30. This subsequently destabilised the atmosphere, bringing rain to the extreme west, and the Cantabrian area, with possible storms in inland areas.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
