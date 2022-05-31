Torrox Town Hall begins the installation of 25 underground rubbish and recycling containers

By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2022 • 16:10

The installation has begun in El Morche and will extend to the rest of the municipality

The Mayor of Torrox, Oscar Medina, along with the deputy mayor of El Morche, Maria de los Angeles Ruiz, confirmed the installation of the underground containers is already being carried out on the promenade of El Morche, one of the most touristy spots of the municipality.

The Mayor explained that these underground containers will reduce odours, and in addition it will visibly improve the aesthetics of the area, according to Axarquiaplus.

“This is why the containers will be implemented in strategic locations.”

“The municipality has recently been recognised with the Silver Broom Award, for being one of the cleanest in Spain and the pioneers in terms of machinery and technology for cleaning,” the Mayor confirmed.

He concluded “in this new installation contract, the maintenance of the containers is confirmed, something that was not contemplated in the previous agreement.”

For her part, the Deputy Mayor welcomed these actions. She noted that the improvement itself would make the quality of life better for the local residents and tourists.

She also confirmed that they will be installed in the area of Gui, the surroundings of the hotel zone near the sculpture of Marengo, and, in addition, to the promenade itself.

