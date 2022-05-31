By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 17:28

Turkey cancels NATO drills "in mediator role" between Russia and UN Credit: Creative Commons

Turkey cancelled some planned NATO drills in the Black Sea due to their role as a mediator amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated in an interview with the Anadolu Agency, as reported by TASS.

Speaking on the NATO drills, Turkey’s Foreign Minister stated:

“If we had joined the sanctions, we would not have been able to fulfill the mediation role that we have now. We applied the Montreux Convention to warships, but the airspace, that corridor, we have to keep it open.”

“Outside of the convention, there have been requests from Russia, the United States for ships to pass. We have, in accordance with the convention, cancelled or postponed planned NATO drills. We play an important role, and we fulfill our obligations,” stated Turkey’s Foreign Minister.

“Everyone can now impose sanctions on anyone they want. That’s their business. We have chosen the role of mediator, we are trying to make things easier. And this position is welcomed in the EU, in the world,” he stated.

The news of Turkey cancelling NATO drills comes just a day after NATO claimed it is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, according to the US-led alliance’s Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana.

