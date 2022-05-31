By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 13:45

UK submarines to receive £265 million Tomahawk Land Attack Missile upgrade Credit: Royal Navy

The UK will upgrade Royal Navy Submarines with a stock of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) to that will allow for an enhanced long-range strike capability of up to 1,000 miles, to ensure the weapon is even more effective against future threats, according to a press release by the UK government on Tuesday, May, 31.

The £265 million contract for the Royal Navy’s submarines will see a collaboration between the US Government with maintenance and technical support at the UK sites of BAE Systems, Babcock International and Lockheed Martin.

This contract will arm the Royal Navy’s Astute-Class submarines with “an enhanced Block V standard missile, capable of striking severe threats at a range of up to 1,000 miles.”

The missiles are approximately 5.6m long and weigh 2200kg ,roughly the weight of a four by four car.

They were first introduced into service in the UK in 1988 being used successfully on operation in Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq.

Jeremy Quin, the Minister for Defence Procurement, stated:

“This upgrade will equip our Astute-Class attack submarines with the one of the most lethal and precise long-range strike weapons.”

“Enhancing this cutting-edge missile system will ensure the UK can strike severe threats up to 1,000 miles away.”

Ed Cutts, DE&S Director Weapons, stated:

“Not only will this FMS sustain and improve a proven, crucial operational capability for any future conflicts, it will continue to ensure interoperability with our US allies and the follow-on support arrangements will sustain jobs for UK industry.”

Director Submarines, Rear Admiral Simon Asquith stated:

“The Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile is a cutting-edge system which provides the UK with real strategic and operational choice.”

“Able to be fired from a stealthy UK nuclear attack submarine, the system’s exceptional range, accuracy and survivability provides the UK, alongside our US Allies, with a world beating precision strike capability.”

