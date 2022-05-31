By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 13:00

US intelligence leads Spanish Police to arrest 18 paedophiles in 13 provinces Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police arrested 18 paedophiles who distributed and possessed child sexual exploitation material on both computers and mobile devices, thanks to help from the US embassy.

According to a press release by the Spanish Nation Police, the paedophile arrests were made in the provinces of A Coruña, Alicante, Barcelona, Burgos, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Girona, Guipúzkoa, Lanzarote, Madrid, Tarragona and Tenerife.

The investigation began in January 2020 thanks to international cooperation in the fight against the sexual exploitation of children through information and communication technology (ICTS)

In this case, it was the United States Embassy that informed the Spanish Police of the detection of various Internet connections in Spain from which, allegedly, content containing child pornography material was being distributed.

Specifically, the information received was based on reports made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). At least 20 individuals, located in Spain, had allegedly used their virtual accounts to store and share files containing child sexual exploitation with other paedophiles.

During the operation, the agents seized 21 mobile phones, two tablets, six computers, eight hard disks, six memory cards, 17 USB memory sticks and a camera.

The Spanish National Police reminded citizens of the importance of not sharing or saving these types of sexual images and videos starring children, as they would be committing a crime.

Sexual content including children can be reported via the e-mail address [email protected]

