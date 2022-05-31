By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 16:47

Young American girl forced to quit job due to long term Covid symptoms Credit: Creative Commons

An American University graduate has suffered the symptoms of long Covid for the past four months, forcing her to quit her job as well as being declared medically exempt from her exams, as reported by Global News.

Twenty-two-year-old American Amy Tenenbaum, contracted a mild Covid (Omicron) infection with cold-like symptoms in January, recovering a week later.

Several weeks later she developed arrhythmia and struggled to breathe

“I had a fast, rapid, pounding heart, even at rest. Chest tightness, chest pain, jaw and neck pain and tightness as well,” she said.

Following assessment by an emergency department, doctors came to the conclusion that Tenenbaum was suffering from a long case of Covid.

They were kind of like, ‘We can’t help you here. We don’t know anything about it. Come back in a few years,’” she said.

Tenebaum claims she had been left disabled despite having no previously underlying medical conditions as well as two doses of a Covid vaccine.

She is now no longer able to walk without exhausting herself and suffering asthma attacks as well as struggling to take care of herself

Nova Scotia Health has worked alongside Harnish in a post-covid service, who claims her symptoms are worse than what is normally experienced.

“I think a year ago we thought that there would be a very specific presentation, maybe a persistent cough with chronic fatigue and what we’re learning is, every patient presents very, very differently,” said Harnish.

“They can identify up to 15 different things after having their diagnosis.”

“You might notice my speech will change. I slur or can’t articulate,” she said.

She has since encouraged others to “reach out to your health-care provider, reach out to us so we can help you navigate this and provide help because we don’t want people to feel like this is something they are with forever.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.