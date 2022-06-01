By Guest Writer • 01 June 2022 • 11:49

Enjoying the afternoon at Fibbers Credit: Age Concern FYM

AGE CONCERN fashion show in honour of Carol Frost raised €800 for the charity on May 25.

The event was held at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca and tickets sold out within days of being put on sale as so many people wanted to pay their respects to the recently deceased Treasurer of the Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena branch of the charity.

At just €12 per ticket, guests enjoyed a ploughman’s lunch, drink, the catwalk show and entertainment from junior flamenco dancers and the ‘Spice Girls’ found time to make an appearance.

The charity shop situated in Los Boliches has a reputation for selling quality clothing at low prices and all of the guests had the chance to view some of the most fashionable ladies’ items which were available for sale during the day.

One particular highlight was the display of Glamorous Bride and Groom outfits and so successful was the event that Age Concern will hold another fashion parade in the Autumn.

To find out more about the charity either as a potential volunteer or to see if it can be of assistance to you, visit https://ageconcernfym.com.

Thank you for reading ‘Age Concern fashion show in honour of Carol Frost’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.