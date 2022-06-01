By Chris King • 01 June 2022 • 3:50

Image of Fuengirola National Police station, Credit: Google maps

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for allegedly impersonating a policeman.

According to a statement from the Provincial Police Station this Tuesday, May 31, a 49-year-old man has been arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for allegedly posing as a police officer to extort money from a woman he contacted through an adult dating platform.

The man is believed to have impersonated a police officer in order to secure a date with a 30-year-old female. He allegedly tried to convince her that she had been denounced for fraud and that he could help her avoid a search and arrest warrant, a month in prison, and a fine of €6,000, if she agreed to his sexual demands.