By Chris King • 01 June 2022 • 3:50
Image of Fuengirola National Police station,
Credit: Google maps
According to a statement from the Provincial Police Station this Tuesday, May 31, a 49-year-old man has been arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for allegedly posing as a police officer to extort money from a woman he contacted through an adult dating platform.
The man is believed to have impersonated a police officer in order to secure a date with a 30-year-old female. He allegedly tried to convince her that she had been denounced for fraud and that he could help her avoid a search and arrest warrant, a month in prison, and a fine of €6,000, if she agreed to his sexual demands.
An investigation was launched at the end of April after a 30-year-old female reported a case of extortion by an unknown person who claimed to be a police officer, and had contacted her through the portal of a dating site.
During the conversations that they had by instant messaging, the investigated one sent the victim some photographs of a false police badge, with which he intended to give apparent credibility to his claims. He informed her that there were two complaints against her for fraud, without going into specific detail.
After exchanging several messages, the man provoked a state of anguish in the victim, making her believe that the consequences for her could be dire. The extortionist then proposed to the victim that they have an affair in exchange for ‘saving’ her.
Finally, the investigators identified the alleged perpetrator of the events as a 49-year-old man with no previous police record. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crimes of extortion and usurpation of public functions. After making a statement, the investigated was released with charges. The facts are known by the Investigating Court No2 of Fuengirola.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
