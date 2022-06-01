Benidorm joins in congratulating HM Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee

By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 15:02

Benidorm joins in congratulating Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee. Credit Wikimedia

In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Benidorm joins the celebrations for her 70 years of service to the British crown

Tomorrow, June 2, coinciding with the official program, Benidorm will launch a message of congratulations from the technohito of the Plaza de la Hispanidad and through the system of screens that the city has, according to Benidorm Town Hall.

The Mayor, Toni Perez, has also sent a message of congratulations to the UK Ambassador in Madrid, expressing “Benidorm’s sincere desire to join in the celebration of this remarkable anniversary and wish the best for the coming years”.

In Benidorm, the British market accounts for 40% of the tourism it receives, which represents 80% of the international visitors arriving in the city.

The number of British tourists is rising after the hard stage of the pandemic and restrictions on mobility.

Alicante-Elche airport has confirmed that forecasts for the number of expected visitors are already higher than those of the 2019 season when El Altet set its record. Flights from Manchester, London, Stansted, Bristol Midlands, Birmingham, Bradford, Luton, Glasgow and Newcastle continue on a sustained recovery trend every day of the week.

The British continue to lead searches for flights from the UK to Benidorm and Costa Blanca.

With almost 4,100 registered, UK citizens make up the largest group of the international population in Benidorm.

It is a city that celebrates some of the most prominent events and traditions of the UK, such as the Poppy Appeal, due to the city’s commitment to integration.

