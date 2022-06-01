BREAKING NEWS: Shell’s North Sea Jackdaw gas field gets the go-ahead

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 18:27
Shell's North Sea Jackdaw gas field gets the go-ahead
The approval was announced today by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who said: “Jackdaw gas field – originally licensed in 1970 – has today received final regulatory approval.
“We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now.
“Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”
More information on the approval of the gas field to follow.
