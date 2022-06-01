By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 11:02

BREAKING NEWS: Top Russian Lieutenant-Colonel reportedly killed in Ukraine Credit: Telegram Baza

Russian Lieutenant-Colonel Zaur Dimayev, Deputy Commander of the 4th battalion of the Akhmad Kadyrov special regiment, was reportedly killed in Ukraine during the battle for Kamyshevakha, on the afternoon of Tuesday, May, 31.

The death of the Russian Lieutenant-Colonel in Ukraine was reported by the Baza telegram channel.

According to the channel, the UAZ Patriot vehicle in which the special regiment soldiers were travelling came under fire from Ukrainian fighters in Kamyshevakha, Ukraine.

The telegram channel stated:

“A lieutenant colonel of the A.Kadyrov special regiment died in Ukraine during the battle for Kamyshevakha.”

“In the afternoon of 31 May, the UAZ Patriot in which the regiment was travelling came under artillery fire in the village of Kamyshevakha. ”

“Two members of the Chechen police were killed and four others were wounded. Among the dead was Zaur Dimayev, deputy commander of the 4th battalion of the A. Kadyrov special regiment. He and the driver of the car died on the spot as a result of the attack.”

Although the particular region has not yet been specified, the village of Kamyshevakha could be the same Kamyshevakha located in the Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region.

The news of the death of Russian Lieutenant-colonel Zaur Dimayev follows Putin’s military reportedly capturing half of the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, according to local military officials on Tuesday, May, 31.

