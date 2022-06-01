By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 17:16

Calpe ‘Vision without Borders’ to train Nairobi in treating blindness Image: CC NIH Image Gallery

The Calpe based NGO Vision without Borders is once again travelling to Nairobi in Kenya, to train local doctors in treating blindness.

Local ophthalmologists working with Vision without Borders (Visió sense Fronteres) flew on June 1, to Nairobi to train Kenyan surgeons and ophthalmologists. The ten-day long trip arranged in conjunction with Calpe City Council will see Kenyan practitioners taught new techniques and procedures that have been developed in Spain and which are not currently in use in the African country.

In addition to training local specialists, the ophthalmology team will undertake a number of re-arranged treatments and operations at the Mbagati Hospital in Nairobi.

The team consisting of three ophthalmologist surgeons, a nurse and an optometrist will introduce new techniques including phacoemulsification (Phaco), a process that allows surgeries to be performed with a smaller incision. That process is considered very important as it leads to a far quicker recovery with less chance of infection.

A team visited the area last year during which they managed to operate on 249 patients, all for cataracts except one for damage to eyelids caused in an accident.

Visió sense Fronteres works to prevent blindness, specifically cataracts and uncorrected refractive error. The team of 40 volunteers is supported by more than 300 associates and benefactors, who provide financial and technical support.

Since they were established 24 years ago they have treated more than 100,000 people, have performed 8,353 cataract surgeries and have donated more than 35,000 glasses.

Perhaps more importantly their training to deal with blindness has more than doubled the number of people in third world countries that have been helped.

