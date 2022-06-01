By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 16:56
COGITIAL shows strong recovery of renewable energy projects in Almeria
Credit: Creative Commons
The president of Almeria’s COGITIAL, Francisco Lores, shares the assessment of the national president, Jose Antonio Galdón Ruiz, who highlights “the enormous vitality of the profession of Industrial Technical Engineer, positively assessing the evolution of the works approved, which are a true reflection of the economic and social situation, highlighting the strong evolution in the energy and renewable energy sectors, but with some concern about the data in the industrial manufacturing sector, which he considers key to recovery”.
In absolute terms, the number of projects approved throughout the country by the Associations of Graduates and Engineers of Industrial Technicians, integrated in the General Council of Industrial Technical Engineering of Spain (COGITI), amounted to 221,388, a figure that reflects the large number of works carried out by these professionals in the industrial branch of Engineering, as they are present in practically all productive areas.
Behind such essential services as electricity, water, gas, public lighting, heating, air conditioning, the environment, supply chain logistics, transport or distribution of goods, and security, among others, is the work of an Industrial Engineering graduate or Industrial Technical Engineer.
These professionals apply their technical knowledge to conceive, design and implement new processes, products and systems that make everyday life easier.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
