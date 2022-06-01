By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 16:56

COGITIAL shows strong recovery of renewable energy projects in Almeria Credit: Creative Commons

The Official College of Industrial Technical Engineers of Almeria (COGITIAL) has received the latest statistical data collected by the sector, which reveal that more than 80 per cent of the projects that were carried out in the industrial sector, in 2021, were carried out by graduates in Industrial Engineering and Industrial Technical Engineers, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The president of Almeria’s COGITIAL, Francisco Lores, shares the assessment of the national president, Jose Antonio Galdón Ruiz, who highlights “the enormous vitality of the profession of Industrial Technical Engineer, positively assessing the evolution of the works approved, which are a true reflection of the economic and social situation, highlighting the strong evolution in the energy and renewable energy sectors, but with some concern about the data in the industrial manufacturing sector, which he considers key to recovery”.

In absolute terms, the number of projects approved throughout the country by the Associations of Graduates and Engineers of Industrial Technicians, integrated in the General Council of Industrial Technical Engineering of Spain (COGITI), amounted to 221,388, a figure that reflects the large number of works carried out by these professionals in the industrial branch of Engineering, as they are present in practically all productive areas.

Behind such essential services as electricity, water, gas, public lighting, heating, air conditioning, the environment, supply chain logistics, transport or distribution of goods, and security, among others, is the work of an Industrial Engineering graduate or Industrial Technical Engineer.

These professionals apply their technical knowledge to conceive, design and implement new processes, products and systems that make everyday life easier.

