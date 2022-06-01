By EWN • 01 June 2022 • 20:13

Cost of top 5 best hair transplant clinics & surgeons in Istanbul Turkey

Are you also looking to get hair transplant services? If yes, then you must have come across a lot of options recommending hair transplants in Turkey. Now you might be thinking about why hair transplants in Turkey? Well, a hair transplant is one of the best and the most common solutions for people who face hair loss due to any reason.

So, Turkey provides the best hair transplant services in the entire world. Turkey is a place where there are not one or two but a lot of hair transplant clinics. Each of those clinics has world-class doctors and award-winning performance. This sets the bar high so the competition between different clinics increases.

With this increase in competition different clinics provide better services at better prices. So, if you are looking to get hair transplant services then you are not the only one. Here we will be discussing why everyone must get a hair transplant from Turkey.

Is it safe to get a hair transplant in Turkey?

Getting a hair transplant in Turkey is not only safe but you can expect the best experience as well. It is because of the following reasons:

Turkey is safe to travel

Turkey has the most experienced hair transplant surgeons

You can have the highest success rate and satisfaction in Turkey.

There are clinics in turkey with the best international hair transplant clinic award.

So, if you are also planning to get a hair transplant surgery Turkey is the place to go.

Are Turkish hair transplants good?

Yes, Turkish hair transplants are some of the best in the world. Clinics and Surgeons working here have won several awards for their amazing services. At the same time, their extensive experience helps them achieve the best results with high success rates. To top things off, the accommodation and transportation services here make things even better.

Top 5 hair transplant clinics in Turkey

A hair transplant might be a short procedure, but it has a lot of complexities like selecting which type of hair transplant. Similarly, selecting the best place for a hair transplant is also important. Turkey is the place where you can easily find some of the world’s best hair transplant clinics.

From the latest techniques to the most experienced doctors, you can get the best hair transplant services in Turkey. Although Turkey is full of world-class hair transplant clinics, below are the top 5 that you can go for.

Hermest Hair Clinic

Nimclinic

HLC Clinic

Asmed

Serkan Aygin

1. Hermest Hair Clinic

The first on our list is Hermest Hair Clinic for hair transplant in Turkey. It is known for its latest hair transplant techniques and top-quality services. Hermest Hair Clinic has been providing its services since 2001 and it has also won several awards since then. Hermest Hair Clinic does not restrict its services to one or two types of hair transplant services.

All the latest and most effective hair transplant services are available here from the top-notch doctors in the world. Although the top-notch quality is a major reason for the success of this clinic, staying up to date with all the latest equipment and techniques also makes it superior to many in the world.

2. Nimclinic

Next up on the list is Nimclinic. While different clinics specialise in different services, Nimclinic is the best choice for those who want a grafting hair transplant. Nimclinic has an international 5-star rating for the top-notch grafting services it provides. This is all because of having some of the top-professional surgeons for grafting services.

With the package, it offers anyone around the world can get high-quality grafting services with maximum satisfaction and success rates. Its affordable services are the reason why the success rate has been high for over a thousand customers

3. HLC Clinic

HLC Clinic is also among the top hair transplant clinics in the world. Just like most hair transplant clinics in Turkey, HLC clinic focuses on providing everything from transportation to hotel services and medical treatment.

All of this makes things extremely convenient for people around the world. Apart from these features, HLC Clinic covers a wide range of hair transplant services making it an option for anyone looking for amazing hair transplant results.

Turkey hair transplant costs per graft

Although there are no fixed rules about the hair transplant cost in Turkey, there are a few factors that describe the cost of hair transplant services here. These factors include the following things:

Type of procedure

The clinic that you select

Additional services like accommodation and transportation

Every clinic provides the best services in its package. So, the average cost per graft for different graft counts is elaborated below.

· 5000 grafts hair transplant cost in Turkey

Most of the time a package contains everything but sometimes you may want to avoid a package. Let us say that you opted for 5000 grafts instead of getting a package because this was better for your hair transplant needs. Well, the price for such services can be anywhere around $1600 to $2300.

· 4000 grafts hair transplant cost in Turkey

The average cost of getting 4000 graft hair transplants in Turkey is $1500 to $2300. Again, it depends on the procedure type you select and the clinic as well.

· 3000 grafts hair transplant cost in Turkey

For most people getting 3000 grafts, a hair transplant is the best option because it seems like the sweet spot between the highest number of grafts and lowest. It also costs around $1500 to $2000

· 2000 grafts hair transplant cost in Turkey

2000 grafts mean that you are not getting the lowest number of grafts, but you are still getting a reasonable amount of grafts. So, the cost for these services in Turkey can be around $1400 to $1500

· 1000 grafts hair transplant cost Turkey

Say that getting 1000 grafts hair transplant services seems the best for you. If you are planning to get these services, then it can cost you around $1300 to $1500 depending on the clinic and its services.

Why are Turkish hair transplants so cheap?

Many factors contribute to making hair transplant services cheaper in Turkey. Below are some of those factors:

The high exchange rates between the Turkish Lira and other currencies including USD and EURO.

Less cost of procedure and material needed for hair transplant services

Cheap transportation and accommodation services in Turkey

Due to these reasons, Turkey offers some of the most budget-friendly hair transplant services.

