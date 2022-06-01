By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 17:39

Cover photo for the World Meteorological Organisation snapped in Mallorca Spain Credit: Twitter @WMO @SebastienBaille

Taken by French photographer Sebastien Baille, the WMO’s cover photo for June 2022, was taken in Spain’s beautiful Mallorca in the Balearic Islands.

Taking to Twitter to share the news of the photo snapped in Spain’s Mallorca, the WMO stated:

“The #Cover photo for June is from the 2022 WMO Calendar! ‘Wind and Water’ was photographed by Sébastien Baille (France) in Alcudia bay, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.📸 @SebastienBaille #JunePhoto #2022 #CalendarPhoto #WMOCalendarCompetition.”

Credit: Twitter @WMO

Sebastien Baille is regional Chief Forecaster at Meteo France and according to his Twitter bio he is a “weather enthusiast and big fan of extreme phenomena.”

According to their official website WMO “as a specialized agency of the United Nations, is dedicated to international cooperation and coordination on the state and behaviour of the Earth’s atmosphere, its interaction with the land and oceans, the weather and climate it produces, and the resulting distribution of water resources.”

“National Meteorological and Hydrological Services work around the clock to monitor Earth Systems and provide vital weather and climate information worldwide.”

“Their early and reliable warnings of severe weather and fluctuations in air quality as well as of climate variability and change allow decision-makers, communities and individuals to be better prepared for weather and climate events.”

“Their warnings help save life and property, protect resources and the environment and support socio-economic growth. WMO supports National Meteorological and Hydrological Services with this work and in meeting their international commitments in the areas of disaster risk reduction, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and sustainable development.”

