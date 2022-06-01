By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 17:45

Dénia dog friendly beaches for the summer Image CC Aaron Silvers

With many towns striving to keep beaches clean and to achieve blue flag status, there are few dog-friendly beaches but Dénia has one available throughout the summer.

The only dog-friendly beach in Dénia is the only one for miles with the nearest all year round dog beaches being in Benissa and La Vila Joiosa. The Altea beach previously open to dogs is now restricted to the winter months.

Dénia’s dog beach is very central being just outside the yacht basin breakwater to the north of the city, a short walk from most residential areas. A small but proper dog-friendly beach that is roughly 100m long, owners and their pets are allowed to enjoy the area without any restrictions – well other than usual clean up after your pets and take it with you!

Sadly many users don’t find the beach particularly appealing given its size and the presence of large amounts of posidonia (seagrass) that often accumulates between the breakwaters.

Although in high demand dog beaches are relatively rare these days, particularly over the busier summer months. Winter is however different with many of the more remote beaches allowing dogs.

The more remote beaches of the area allow dogs from November 1 through to March 1, including Las Marinas, Les Deveses and Els Molins. Neighbouring Oliva also allows dogs during the same period in the Oliva Nova area.

Dog owners are also prevented from using the beaches when birds and/or turtles are nesting, with the Kentish Plover, a protected native species that are endemic to the area.

Unfortunately, there is no sign that the situation will change with dog-friendly beaches remaining a scarce commodity.

